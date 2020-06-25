2723 Ridge Arbor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan game room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Enjoy city life from just outside the city limits. Upgraded interior selections and 10k with of custom blinds will give you an "at home" feeling. That includes blackout from lighting in both the Master bedroom and upstairs game room (used as a movie room). Enjoy the city lights from the Texas size back patio and one of the largest lots in the neighborhood! The bedroom sizes in this style of home are larger than the majority of the new build homes. This is a must see!