Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
2723 Ridge Arbor Drive
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

2723 Ridge Arbor Drive

2723 Ridge Arbor Road · No Longer Available
Location

2723 Ridge Arbor Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Enjoy city life from just outside the city limits. Upgraded interior selections and 10k with of custom blinds will give you an "at home" feeling. That includes blackout from lighting in both the Master bedroom and upstairs game room (used as a movie room). Enjoy the city lights from the Texas size back patio and one of the largest lots in the neighborhood! The bedroom sizes in this style of home are larger than the majority of the new build homes. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 Ridge Arbor Drive have any available units?
2723 Ridge Arbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2723 Ridge Arbor Drive have?
Some of 2723 Ridge Arbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2723 Ridge Arbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2723 Ridge Arbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 Ridge Arbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2723 Ridge Arbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2723 Ridge Arbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2723 Ridge Arbor Drive offers parking.
Does 2723 Ridge Arbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2723 Ridge Arbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 Ridge Arbor Drive have a pool?
No, 2723 Ridge Arbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2723 Ridge Arbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2723 Ridge Arbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 Ridge Arbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2723 Ridge Arbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2723 Ridge Arbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2723 Ridge Arbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
