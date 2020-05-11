268 Goliad

Amenities

2 Weeks FREE! Beautiful 3/2/2 Home in Dove Crossing! Great Backyard for Entertainment! - 2 Weeks FREE Rent! Beautiful 3/2/2 Home in Dove Crossing! Great Backyard for Entertainment! This Beauty Features: 2 Living Areas, Flat Top Stove/Oven Range, Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Island in Kitchen, Washer/Dryer Connections, Ceiling Fans, Garden Tub + Walk-In Shower In Master Bath, Epoxy Flooring/Ceramic Tile Throughout, Screened In Back Patio, Fire Pit and Flagstone Patio With Pergola In Backyard, Privacy Fenced-In Backyard, and Access To Dove Crossing HOA Facilities Including Pool And Basketball Court! NBISD Schools. 1 Dog Max, 40lb Max. No Cats, Please.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4754883)