Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
268 Goliad
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

268 Goliad

268 Goliad Drive · No Longer Available
Location

268 Goliad Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
fire pit
pool
2 Weeks FREE! Beautiful 3/2/2 Home in Dove Crossing! Great Backyard for Entertainment! - 2 Weeks FREE Rent! Beautiful 3/2/2 Home in Dove Crossing! Great Backyard for Entertainment! This Beauty Features: 2 Living Areas, Flat Top Stove/Oven Range, Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Island in Kitchen, Washer/Dryer Connections, Ceiling Fans, Garden Tub + Walk-In Shower In Master Bath, Epoxy Flooring/Ceramic Tile Throughout, Screened In Back Patio, Fire Pit and Flagstone Patio With Pergola In Backyard, Privacy Fenced-In Backyard, and Access To Dove Crossing HOA Facilities Including Pool And Basketball Court! NBISD Schools. 1 Dog Max, 40lb Max. No Cats, Please.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4754883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Goliad have any available units?
268 Goliad doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 268 Goliad have?
Some of 268 Goliad's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Goliad currently offering any rent specials?
268 Goliad is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Goliad pet-friendly?
Yes, 268 Goliad is pet friendly.
Does 268 Goliad offer parking?
No, 268 Goliad does not offer parking.
Does 268 Goliad have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 Goliad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Goliad have a pool?
Yes, 268 Goliad has a pool.
Does 268 Goliad have accessible units?
No, 268 Goliad does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Goliad have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 Goliad has units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Goliad have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 Goliad does not have units with air conditioning.

