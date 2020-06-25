All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 2667 Hunt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
2667 Hunt Street
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

2667 Hunt Street

2667 Hunt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2667 Hunt Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice 4 bedroom all bedroom up stairs. Huge Master and Coset . Kitchen is open to family room and Formal room. Community Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2667 Hunt Street have any available units?
2667 Hunt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2667 Hunt Street have?
Some of 2667 Hunt Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2667 Hunt Street currently offering any rent specials?
2667 Hunt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2667 Hunt Street pet-friendly?
No, 2667 Hunt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2667 Hunt Street offer parking?
Yes, 2667 Hunt Street offers parking.
Does 2667 Hunt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2667 Hunt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2667 Hunt Street have a pool?
Yes, 2667 Hunt Street has a pool.
Does 2667 Hunt Street have accessible units?
No, 2667 Hunt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2667 Hunt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2667 Hunt Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2667 Hunt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2667 Hunt Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas