New Braunfels, TX
2529 Lonesome Creek Trail
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

2529 Lonesome Creek Trail

2529 Lonesome Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2529 Lonesome Creek Trail, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this wonderful gently lived in 3 bed 2.5 bath home in desirable Lonesome Dove subdivision. The home boasts granite in the kitchen, additional living room upstairs, refrigerator with ice maker, a covered front and back patio, and a 2 car garage. Gas range, heater and water heat will help on the bills as well. Air filters and salt for the water softener included. Park access and located right across the street from the new middle school with easy access to I-35 or 78 towards Randolph AFB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 Lonesome Creek Trail have any available units?
2529 Lonesome Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2529 Lonesome Creek Trail have?
Some of 2529 Lonesome Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 Lonesome Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2529 Lonesome Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 Lonesome Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2529 Lonesome Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2529 Lonesome Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2529 Lonesome Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 2529 Lonesome Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 Lonesome Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 Lonesome Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 2529 Lonesome Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2529 Lonesome Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 2529 Lonesome Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 Lonesome Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2529 Lonesome Creek Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2529 Lonesome Creek Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2529 Lonesome Creek Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
