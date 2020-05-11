2529 Lonesome Creek Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this wonderful gently lived in 3 bed 2.5 bath home in desirable Lonesome Dove subdivision. The home boasts granite in the kitchen, additional living room upstairs, refrigerator with ice maker, a covered front and back patio, and a 2 car garage. Gas range, heater and water heat will help on the bills as well. Air filters and salt for the water softener included. Park access and located right across the street from the new middle school with easy access to I-35 or 78 towards Randolph AFB.