Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous LIKE NEW home with stained concrete floors throughout. Open floor plan with high ceilings in the living area. Beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Private yard with a covered patio. 1372 sqft with 3 beds and 2 baths. Come out and see it for yourself today! Pets are case by case.