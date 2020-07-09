All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 237 E Garza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
237 E Garza
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

237 E Garza

237 East Garza Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

237 East Garza Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
237 E Garza Available 05/29/20 Charming Cottage Style 2/1 Located Near Downtown New Braunfels & Gruene! TONS of Upgrades! - Quaint and Completely Updated 2/1 Located Near Downtown New Braunfels & Gruene! Cozy and Cute as a Button! This Home Features Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Hardwood/Tile Flooring, Stainless Appliances (Stove, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator), Ceiling Fans, Partially Fenced Backyard, and Access to Dog Run! NBISD. 1 Small Dog Max, 30lb Max. No Cats, Please.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2170728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 E Garza have any available units?
237 E Garza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 237 E Garza have?
Some of 237 E Garza's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 E Garza currently offering any rent specials?
237 E Garza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 E Garza pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 E Garza is pet friendly.
Does 237 E Garza offer parking?
No, 237 E Garza does not offer parking.
Does 237 E Garza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 E Garza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 E Garza have a pool?
No, 237 E Garza does not have a pool.
Does 237 E Garza have accessible units?
No, 237 E Garza does not have accessible units.
Does 237 E Garza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 E Garza has units with dishwashers.
Does 237 E Garza have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 E Garza does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas