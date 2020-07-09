Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly dog park

237 E Garza Available 05/29/20 Charming Cottage Style 2/1 Located Near Downtown New Braunfels & Gruene! TONS of Upgrades! - Quaint and Completely Updated 2/1 Located Near Downtown New Braunfels & Gruene! Cozy and Cute as a Button! This Home Features Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Hardwood/Tile Flooring, Stainless Appliances (Stove, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator), Ceiling Fans, Partially Fenced Backyard, and Access to Dog Run! NBISD. 1 Small Dog Max, 30lb Max. No Cats, Please.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2170728)