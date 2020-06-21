Amenities

223 E. Bridge Available 06/26/20 Beautifully Restored 3/2 Home Located Near Downtown New Braunfels! FILLED with Amenities! - Beautifully Restored 3/2 Home Located Near Downtown New Braunfels! Built in 1939, This Home is Loaded with Amenities Including a Bonus Room/Office, Gas Stove, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator in Kitchen and Additional Refrigerator in Storage Room, Stand Up Freezer, Washer and Dryer, Water Softener, Laminate Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Vinyl/Plank/Tile Flooring, Stand Up Shower & Garden Tub in Masterbath, Access to Storage Shed and Storage Room, Privacy Fenced In Backyard, and a Deck with Sitting Area! NBISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lb Max. No Aquariums, Please.



(RLNE3849644)