All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 223 E. Bridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
223 E. Bridge
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

223 E. Bridge

223 East Bridge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

223 East Bridge Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Downtown New Braunfels

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
223 E. Bridge Available 06/26/20 Beautifully Restored 3/2 Home Located Near Downtown New Braunfels! FILLED with Amenities! - Beautifully Restored 3/2 Home Located Near Downtown New Braunfels! Built in 1939, This Home is Loaded with Amenities Including a Bonus Room/Office, Gas Stove, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator in Kitchen and Additional Refrigerator in Storage Room, Stand Up Freezer, Washer and Dryer, Water Softener, Laminate Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Vinyl/Plank/Tile Flooring, Stand Up Shower & Garden Tub in Masterbath, Access to Storage Shed and Storage Room, Privacy Fenced In Backyard, and a Deck with Sitting Area! NBISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lb Max. No Aquariums, Please.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3849644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 E. Bridge have any available units?
223 E. Bridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 223 E. Bridge have?
Some of 223 E. Bridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 E. Bridge currently offering any rent specials?
223 E. Bridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 E. Bridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 E. Bridge is pet friendly.
Does 223 E. Bridge offer parking?
No, 223 E. Bridge does not offer parking.
Does 223 E. Bridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 E. Bridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 E. Bridge have a pool?
No, 223 E. Bridge does not have a pool.
Does 223 E. Bridge have accessible units?
No, 223 E. Bridge does not have accessible units.
Does 223 E. Bridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 E. Bridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 E. Bridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 E. Bridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas