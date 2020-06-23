2150 Dove Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Fantastically located near plenty of shopping, dining and recreational activities, this beautiful home offers plenty of space for the whole family! This 5 Bed/3.5 bath offers two master suites, one up and one down, complete with double vanity baths and large walk in closets. The gourmet kitchen is complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and is open to the family room and breakfast area. Completely fenced in backyard offers great space for your outdoor activities and BBQ's! Just a few minutes away from the largest park in New Braunfels, Fischer Park, which offers plenty of fun for the whole family including hike/bike trails, swimming and splash pad, fishing ponds and an amphitheater.