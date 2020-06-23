All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
2150 Dove Crossing
Last updated February 29 2020 at 10:20 PM

2150 Dove Crossing

2150 Dove Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2150 Dove Crossing Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Fantastically located near plenty of shopping, dining and recreational activities, this beautiful home offers plenty of space for the whole family! This 5 Bed/3.5 bath offers two master suites, one up and one down, complete with double vanity baths and large walk in closets. The gourmet kitchen is complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and is open to the family room and breakfast area. Completely fenced in backyard offers great space for your outdoor activities and BBQ's! Just a few minutes away from the largest park in New Braunfels, Fischer Park, which offers plenty of fun for the whole family including hike/bike trails, swimming and splash pad, fishing ponds and an amphitheater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 Dove Crossing have any available units?
2150 Dove Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2150 Dove Crossing have?
Some of 2150 Dove Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 Dove Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Dove Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Dove Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 2150 Dove Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2150 Dove Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 2150 Dove Crossing does offer parking.
Does 2150 Dove Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 Dove Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Dove Crossing have a pool?
No, 2150 Dove Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 2150 Dove Crossing have accessible units?
No, 2150 Dove Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 Dove Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2150 Dove Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 2150 Dove Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 2150 Dove Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
