2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:29 AM

2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090

2094 Sundance Parkway · (512) 784-5481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2094 Sundance Parkway, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit NB_#2090 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
New 2018 | Luxury 1Bdrm | W/D Included | Gated - Property Id: 158923

Community Features:
Tanning Beds, Resort Inspired Swimming Pool with Tanning Ledge, Poolside Lounge with Fire Pit, Business Center with High Speed Internet, Grand Outdoor 2 Sided Fireplace with Flat Screen TV's, Detached Garages, Internet Cafe with Coffee Bar, 24-hr Indoor Training Center with Free Weights, Outdoor Kitchen with Gas Grill & Food Prep Area, Luxurious Resident Entertainment Room with Kitchen, Billiards Table & Multiple Flatscreen TV's.

512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located. Please call for details and confirmation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158923
Property Id 158923

(RLNE5373237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 have any available units?
2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 have?
Some of 2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 currently offering any rent specials?
2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 is pet friendly.
Does 2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 offer parking?
Yes, 2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 does offer parking.
Does 2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 have a pool?
Yes, 2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 has a pool.
Does 2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 have accessible units?
No, 2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 does not have accessible units.
Does 2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090 does not have units with air conditioning.
