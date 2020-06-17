2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access

New 2018 | Luxury 1Bdrm | W/D Included | Gated - Property Id: 158923



Community Features:

Tanning Beds, Resort Inspired Swimming Pool with Tanning Ledge, Poolside Lounge with Fire Pit, Business Center with High Speed Internet, Grand Outdoor 2 Sided Fireplace with Flat Screen TV's, Detached Garages, Internet Cafe with Coffee Bar, 24-hr Indoor Training Center with Free Weights, Outdoor Kitchen with Gas Grill & Food Prep Area, Luxurious Resident Entertainment Room with Kitchen, Billiards Table & Multiple Flatscreen TV's.



