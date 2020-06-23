Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse

2022 Shire Meadows Available 04/14/20 Lovely 4/2/2 Home Located Close To Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! - Lovely 4/2/2 Home Located Close To Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! This Home Features an Open Floorplan with Granite Countertops in the Kitchen, Tile Backsplash, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Ceiling Fans, Carpet/Tile Flooring, Fenced In Backyard, Covered Patio and Access to the Community Center! CISD Schools. No Pets.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2185253)