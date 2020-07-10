1997 Brandywine

Amenities

Spacious 4/3/2 Home in West Village at Creekside with Game Room! - Spacious 4/3/2 Home in West Village at Creekside with Game Room! Great Location! This Home Features Stainless Appliances, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Breakfast Bar, Tile Backsplash, Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk In Closet, Stand Up Shower in Master, Shower/Tub Combo in Hall Bath, Ceiling Fans, Updated Light Fixtures, High Ceilings, Washer/Dryer, Covered Patio, Privacy Fenced Backyard, and Access to Community Pool & Playground! CISD. No Pets, Please.



*Pool & Playground Keys - Tenant Expense*



No Pets Allowed



