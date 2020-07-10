All apartments in New Braunfels
1997 Brandywine

1997 Brandywine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1997 Brandywine Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
Spacious 4/3/2 Home in West Village at Creekside with Game Room! - Spacious 4/3/2 Home in West Village at Creekside with Game Room! Great Location! This Home Features Stainless Appliances, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Breakfast Bar, Tile Backsplash, Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk In Closet, Stand Up Shower in Master, Shower/Tub Combo in Hall Bath, Ceiling Fans, Updated Light Fixtures, High Ceilings, Washer/Dryer, Covered Patio, Privacy Fenced Backyard, and Access to Community Pool & Playground! CISD. No Pets, Please.

*Pool & Playground Keys - Tenant Expense*

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4705495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1997 Brandywine have any available units?
1997 Brandywine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1997 Brandywine have?
Some of 1997 Brandywine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1997 Brandywine currently offering any rent specials?
1997 Brandywine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1997 Brandywine pet-friendly?
No, 1997 Brandywine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1997 Brandywine offer parking?
No, 1997 Brandywine does not offer parking.
Does 1997 Brandywine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1997 Brandywine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1997 Brandywine have a pool?
Yes, 1997 Brandywine has a pool.
Does 1997 Brandywine have accessible units?
No, 1997 Brandywine does not have accessible units.
Does 1997 Brandywine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1997 Brandywine has units with dishwashers.
Does 1997 Brandywine have units with air conditioning?
No, 1997 Brandywine does not have units with air conditioning.

