1997 Brandywine

Amenities
Spacious 4/3/2 Home in West Village at Creekside with Game Room! - Spacious 4/3/2 Home in West Village at Creekside with Game Room! Great Location! This Home Features Stainless Appliances, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Breakfast Bar, Tile Backsplash, Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk In Closet, Stand Up Shower in Master, Shower/Tub Combo in Hall Bath, Ceiling Fans, Updated Light Fixtures, High Ceilings, Washer/Dryer, Covered Patio, Privacy Fenced Backyard, and Access to Community Pool & Playground! CISD. No Pets, Please.
*Pool & Playground Keys - Tenant Expense*
Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4705495)