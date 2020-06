Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a well maintained beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Mockingbird Heights. Tile in all areas except bedrooms. Master bath has double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Kitchen has granite counter tops, all black appliances including refrigerator and island. Covered back patio is a great space for relaxing.

Community has a wonderful pool but you will need to pay the HOA fee for use. (estimated cost is 412.00 per year.)

Home is ready to move in!