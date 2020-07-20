All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1820 STONEWALL ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1820 STONEWALL ST
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

1820 STONEWALL ST

1820 Stonewall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1820 Stonewall Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single Family home that boast 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath Room. This home is in a great location in the City of New Braunfels and you will be close to IH35 and Shopping. If you wait to apply it will be leased out!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 STONEWALL ST have any available units?
1820 STONEWALL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 1820 STONEWALL ST currently offering any rent specials?
1820 STONEWALL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 STONEWALL ST pet-friendly?
No, 1820 STONEWALL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1820 STONEWALL ST offer parking?
No, 1820 STONEWALL ST does not offer parking.
Does 1820 STONEWALL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 STONEWALL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 STONEWALL ST have a pool?
No, 1820 STONEWALL ST does not have a pool.
Does 1820 STONEWALL ST have accessible units?
No, 1820 STONEWALL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 STONEWALL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 STONEWALL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 STONEWALL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 STONEWALL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District