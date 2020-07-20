1820 STONEWALL ST

Single Family home that boast 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath Room. This home is in a great location in the City of New Braunfels and you will be close to IH35 and Shopping. If you wait to apply it will be leased out!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
