Last updated November 2 2019 at 5:17 AM

1818 Strawberry Field

1818 Strawberry Field · No Longer Available
Location

1818 Strawberry Field, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home built in 2019 conveniently located between San Antonio & Austin. This home has never been lived in & is just minutes from shopping, restaurants, schools & Schlitterbahn water park. Large kitchen open to living & dining room, equipped with granite counter tops & custom cabinets. Large master retreat with huge walk-in closet & walk-in shower. Covered front & back porch opening up to a large fenced in backyard with no neighbors behind. Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Strawberry Field have any available units?
1818 Strawberry Field doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1818 Strawberry Field have?
Some of 1818 Strawberry Field's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Strawberry Field currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Strawberry Field is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Strawberry Field pet-friendly?
No, 1818 Strawberry Field is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1818 Strawberry Field offer parking?
Yes, 1818 Strawberry Field offers parking.
Does 1818 Strawberry Field have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 Strawberry Field does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Strawberry Field have a pool?
No, 1818 Strawberry Field does not have a pool.
Does 1818 Strawberry Field have accessible units?
No, 1818 Strawberry Field does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Strawberry Field have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 Strawberry Field does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1818 Strawberry Field have units with air conditioning?
No, 1818 Strawberry Field does not have units with air conditioning.
