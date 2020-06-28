1818 Strawberry Field

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home built in 2019 conveniently located between San Antonio & Austin. This home has never been lived in & is just minutes from shopping, restaurants, schools & Schlitterbahn water park. Large kitchen open to living & dining room, equipped with granite counter tops & custom cabinets. Large master retreat with huge walk-in closet & walk-in shower. Covered front & back porch opening up to a large fenced in backyard with no neighbors behind. Schedule your private showing today!