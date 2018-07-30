1646 Sunblossom Circle

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets bathtub

Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in a cul-de-sac in New Braunfels. This home boasts an eat-in kitchen and high ceilings that give the open floor plan a lot of natural light. The master bedroom is downstairs, has a separate shower and bathtub, his and her sinks, and a walk in-closet. Upstairs has a loft, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Come see this house and make it yours! Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.