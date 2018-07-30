All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1646 Sunblossom Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1646 Sunblossom Circle
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:10 PM

1646 Sunblossom Circle

1646 Sunblossom Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1646 Sunblossom Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in a cul-de-sac in New Braunfels. This home boasts an eat-in kitchen and high ceilings that give the open floor plan a lot of natural light. The master bedroom is downstairs, has a separate shower and bathtub, his and her sinks, and a walk in-closet. Upstairs has a loft, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Come see this house and make it yours! Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1646 Sunblossom Circle have any available units?
1646 Sunblossom Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1646 Sunblossom Circle have?
Some of 1646 Sunblossom Circle's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1646 Sunblossom Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1646 Sunblossom Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1646 Sunblossom Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1646 Sunblossom Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1646 Sunblossom Circle offer parking?
No, 1646 Sunblossom Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1646 Sunblossom Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1646 Sunblossom Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1646 Sunblossom Circle have a pool?
No, 1646 Sunblossom Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1646 Sunblossom Circle have accessible units?
No, 1646 Sunblossom Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1646 Sunblossom Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1646 Sunblossom Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1646 Sunblossom Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1646 Sunblossom Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas