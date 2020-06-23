All apartments in New Braunfels
1270 Hillcrest
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1270 Hillcrest

1270 Hillcrest Drive · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1270 Hillcrest Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1270 Hillcrest · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3/2.5/1 Duplex Close to Downtown and Historic Gruene! - Gorgeous 3/2.5/1 Duplex Close to Downtown and Historic Gruene! This Great Find has a Unique Floorplan with High Ceilings, Lots of Windows, Vinyl & Carpet, Ceiling Fans, and a Stand Up Shower. The Kitchen Features a Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Pantry, and Breakfast Bar. The Deck is Perfect for Entertaining! Yard Care is Included. CISD. 1 Pet Max, 35lbs Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4502241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 Hillcrest have any available units?
1270 Hillcrest has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1270 Hillcrest have?
Some of 1270 Hillcrest's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270 Hillcrest currently offering any rent specials?
1270 Hillcrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 Hillcrest pet-friendly?
No, 1270 Hillcrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1270 Hillcrest offer parking?
No, 1270 Hillcrest does not offer parking.
Does 1270 Hillcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1270 Hillcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 Hillcrest have a pool?
No, 1270 Hillcrest does not have a pool.
Does 1270 Hillcrest have accessible units?
No, 1270 Hillcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 Hillcrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1270 Hillcrest has units with dishwashers.
Does 1270 Hillcrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1270 Hillcrest does not have units with air conditioning.
