Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

WOW! Check out this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, open concept floor plan situated at the end of a cul-de-sac on over 1/4 acre! Spacious side yard area perfect for playing catch or kicking the ball around and the cul-de-sac is great place to learn to ride a bike! Kitchen open to living with master down. 3 good sized bedrooms plus 11 x 11 flex room for game room, crafts or home office. Easy walk to neighborhood pool and park. Come see today!