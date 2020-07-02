All apartments in New Braunfels
1125 Misty Acres

Location

1125 Misty Acres Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now! Nice 3/2/2 Duplex with Stainless Appliances! Great Location! - Available Now! Nice 3/2/2 Duplex with Stainless Appliances! Convenient to Shopping and IH 35! This Home Features all Stainless Steel Appliances (Including Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, and Stove), Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Breakfast Bar, Wood Plank Vinyl Flooring, Ceiling Fans, and Interior Washer/Dryer Connections. The Duplex is Complete with a Covered Back Patio and Privacy Fenced In Backyard! CISD. 2 Small Pets Negotiable, 30lb Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2681879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Misty Acres have any available units?
1125 Misty Acres doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1125 Misty Acres have?
Some of 1125 Misty Acres's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Misty Acres currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Misty Acres is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Misty Acres pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Misty Acres is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Misty Acres offer parking?
No, 1125 Misty Acres does not offer parking.
Does 1125 Misty Acres have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Misty Acres does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Misty Acres have a pool?
No, 1125 Misty Acres does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Misty Acres have accessible units?
No, 1125 Misty Acres does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Misty Acres have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Misty Acres has units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 Misty Acres have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 Misty Acres does not have units with air conditioning.

