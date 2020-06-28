All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1124 W Mill St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1124 W Mill St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

1124 W Mill St

1124 West Mill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1124 West Mill Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Adorable 1969 ranch in the heart of New Braunfels is allergy free & easy clean. Immaculate, with a never before lived in feeling! Updates include complete kitchen & bathroom redo, fresh paint, stunning wood laminate flooring, and stainless appliances (being deliver 9/10). Wide open family room and spacious eat-in kitchen for relaxed living. Good sized master bedroom has attached half bath. Have the best of both; relax on double covered patio or party at Landa Park/Schlitterbahn - you choose!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 W Mill St have any available units?
1124 W Mill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1124 W Mill St have?
Some of 1124 W Mill St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 W Mill St currently offering any rent specials?
1124 W Mill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 W Mill St pet-friendly?
No, 1124 W Mill St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1124 W Mill St offer parking?
Yes, 1124 W Mill St offers parking.
Does 1124 W Mill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 W Mill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 W Mill St have a pool?
No, 1124 W Mill St does not have a pool.
Does 1124 W Mill St have accessible units?
No, 1124 W Mill St does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 W Mill St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 W Mill St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 W Mill St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 W Mill St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas