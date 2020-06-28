1124 W Mill St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Adorable 1969 ranch in the heart of New Braunfels is allergy free & easy clean. Immaculate, with a never before lived in feeling! Updates include complete kitchen & bathroom redo, fresh paint, stunning wood laminate flooring, and stainless appliances (being deliver 9/10). Wide open family room and spacious eat-in kitchen for relaxed living. Good sized master bedroom has attached half bath. Have the best of both; relax on double covered patio or party at Landa Park/Schlitterbahn - you choose!