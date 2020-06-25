All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1115 Creekside Orchard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1115 Creekside Orchard
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

1115 Creekside Orchard

1115 Creekside Orchard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1115 Creekside Orchard, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1115 Creekside Orchard Available 08/27/19 Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex Home Just Minutes Away From Shopping & Entertainment! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex Home Located in Comal ISD and Minutes to IH 35 and the Creekside Shopping Area. Tons Of Features: Granite Countertops in the Kitchen with Under Mount Sink, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Upscale Light & Plumbing Fixtures, Walk-In Shower & Double Vanity in Master Bath, High Ceilings, Upscale Wood-Look Tile Flooring with Carpet in All Bedrooms, Ceilings Fans, Patio, Sprinkler System, and Privacy Fenced-In Backyard! CISD. 1 Pet Negotiable, 25lb Max. Floorplan #2530

*Lease to End 6/30/2020*

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2242057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Creekside Orchard have any available units?
1115 Creekside Orchard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1115 Creekside Orchard have?
Some of 1115 Creekside Orchard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Creekside Orchard currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Creekside Orchard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Creekside Orchard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Creekside Orchard is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Creekside Orchard offer parking?
No, 1115 Creekside Orchard does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Creekside Orchard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Creekside Orchard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Creekside Orchard have a pool?
No, 1115 Creekside Orchard does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Creekside Orchard have accessible units?
No, 1115 Creekside Orchard does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Creekside Orchard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 Creekside Orchard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Creekside Orchard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Creekside Orchard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas