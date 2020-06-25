All apartments in New Braunfels
1113 Carriage Loop
1113 Carriage Loop

1113 Carriage Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Carriage Loop, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 4/3.5/2 Home Minutes from Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Filled with Upgrades! Located in the Settlement at Gruene Subdivision, This Gorgeous Home Features an Oversized Kitchen Island/Breakfast Bar with Granite Countertops that's Perfect for Entertaining, Stainless Appliances Including a Built In Oven, Gas Stovetop, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Built In Microwave, Multiple Living & Dining Areas, Fireplace, Upgraded Light and Plumbing Fixtures, Wood/Tile/Carpet Flooring, Double Vanity/Stand Up Shower/Garden Tub in Master Bathroom, Walk In Closets, Covered Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! NBISD. 1 Pet Max, 45lbs Max. Large Dogs Must Have Owner's Approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Carriage Loop have any available units?
1113 Carriage Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1113 Carriage Loop have?
Some of 1113 Carriage Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Carriage Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Carriage Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Carriage Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Carriage Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Carriage Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Carriage Loop offers parking.
Does 1113 Carriage Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Carriage Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Carriage Loop have a pool?
No, 1113 Carriage Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Carriage Loop have accessible units?
No, 1113 Carriage Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Carriage Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Carriage Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Carriage Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 Carriage Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
