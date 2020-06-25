1113 Carriage Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning 4/3.5/2 Home Minutes from Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Filled with Upgrades! Located in the Settlement at Gruene Subdivision, This Gorgeous Home Features an Oversized Kitchen Island/Breakfast Bar with Granite Countertops that's Perfect for Entertaining, Stainless Appliances Including a Built In Oven, Gas Stovetop, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Built In Microwave, Multiple Living & Dining Areas, Fireplace, Upgraded Light and Plumbing Fixtures, Wood/Tile/Carpet Flooring, Double Vanity/Stand Up Shower/Garden Tub in Master Bathroom, Walk In Closets, Covered Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! NBISD. 1 Pet Max, 45lbs Max. Large Dogs Must Have Owner's Approval.