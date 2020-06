Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Home for Rent - This beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom home has 3 1/2 baths. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet and the master bath is amazing with a separate jetted tub and huge wrap around walk-in closet. The house has granite counter tops through out, 2 separate living areas, bonus room with its own A/C, a large utility room with sink and the 3 car garage has its own large storage area!! Don't miss this one!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5505385)