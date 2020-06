Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home with circle drive, separate office with fireplace, and 2 car garage in Green Tree North! High ceilings, carpet, tile, and wood flooring. Remodeled bathrooms and updated kitchen and laundry. Can come partially or fully furnished. $40 app fee per person over 18. $3500 deposit. Pets on case by case basis with deposit and pet rent per pet. Must see!