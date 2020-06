Amenities

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a bonus room. Recent renovations include new carpet and some new tile flooring. Kitchen has been remodeled. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are in home. Spacious living area has one wall wired for 1-3 tvs and a wood-burning fireplace. Sequestered master bedroom. Sprinkler system in front and back connected to a water well. Backyard has a covered patio and pecan tree.