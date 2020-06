Amenities

garage recently renovated microwave furnished range refrigerator

Completely remodeled home that is so comfortable, clean, and can come fully furnished if needed! Large yard, open concept, large rooms, neutral colors and a one car attached garage. These cute and clean homes are a rare find in Midland with an affordable price. This truly is a gem! Contact your agent today for a private showing!