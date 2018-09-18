Katz Park Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill package receiving

Park Ridge Apartments - Property Id: 230798



Come take advantage of our relaxing amenities as you choose Park Ridge Apartments in Mesquite, TX for your new home! Located just moments away from major highways, endless shopping and a great variety of dining options. Park Ridge provides the convenience and relaxation needed for today's busy lifestyle!



A1- Bed 698 Sq Ft -Rent $965.00

A2- Bed 995 Sq Ft -Rent $995.00

2Beds 2Bath 957 Sq Ft -Rent $1100.00

2Beds 2Bath 963 Sq Ft -Rent $1150.00



MOVE IN SPECIAL $399.00

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230798

