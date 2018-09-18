All apartments in Mesquite
Katz Park Ridge
Katz Park Ridge

2453 US Highway 80 E · No Longer Available
Location

2453 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Park Ridge Apartments - Property Id: 230798

Come take advantage of our relaxing amenities as you choose Park Ridge Apartments in Mesquite, TX for your new home! Located just moments away from major highways, endless shopping and a great variety of dining options. Park Ridge provides the convenience and relaxation needed for today's busy lifestyle!

A1- Bed 698 Sq Ft -Rent $965.00
A2- Bed 995 Sq Ft -Rent $995.00
2Beds 2Bath 957 Sq Ft -Rent $1100.00
2Beds 2Bath 963 Sq Ft -Rent $1150.00

MOVE IN SPECIAL $399.00
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230798
Property Id 230798

(RLNE5603096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Katz Park Ridge have any available units?
Katz Park Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does Katz Park Ridge have?
Some of Katz Park Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Katz Park Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Katz Park Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Katz Park Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Katz Park Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Katz Park Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Katz Park Ridge offers parking.
Does Katz Park Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Katz Park Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Katz Park Ridge have a pool?
No, Katz Park Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Katz Park Ridge have accessible units?
No, Katz Park Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Katz Park Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Katz Park Ridge has units with dishwashers.

