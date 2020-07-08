All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like Foxwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
Foxwood
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 PM

Foxwood

1217 Hillcrest Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1217 Hillcrest Street, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
pool
internet access
Area: Southeast Dallas/ Mesquite
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $747

Exterior Amenities: Pool, 2 Laundry rooms, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1028

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 
Spirit Real Estate Group

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Foxwood have any available units?
Foxwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does Foxwood have?
Some of Foxwood's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Foxwood currently offering any rent specials?
Foxwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Foxwood pet-friendly?
No, Foxwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does Foxwood offer parking?
Yes, Foxwood offers parking.
Does Foxwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Foxwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Foxwood have a pool?
Yes, Foxwood has a pool.
Does Foxwood have accessible units?
Yes, Foxwood has accessible units.
Does Foxwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Foxwood has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District