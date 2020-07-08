Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport parking pool internet access

Area: Southeast Dallas/ Mesquite

1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $747



Exterior Amenities: Pool, 2 Laundry rooms, Handicap modified units

Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators



Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 1028



*pics are of model apartments at this location*



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit



Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.

Spirit Real Estate Group



www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com