Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Come enjoy the upgraded home desirable area of Mesquite. Home has just received in last two years a long list of improvements including, all new flooring, new granite counters and stainless steel appliances, all new light fixtures. The paint is fresh and neutral. There are 3 bedrooms with large closets. Large rooms make this house very comfortable. There is a large fenced patio and yard with a 1 car carport on the side. Close to shopping, schools, parks. Tenants to verify schools.