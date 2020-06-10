All apartments in Mesquite
900 Carver Street
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:03 PM

900 Carver Street

900 Carver Street · No Longer Available
Location

900 Carver Street, Mesquite, TX 75149
Downtown Mesquite

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home. Enjoy brand new floors and tiles throughout the home. Kitchen comes with new counter-tops, built in oven, over the range microwave, electric cook top, and freshly painted cabinets. Large new windows bring in lots of natural light. New residents will have peace of mind with a brand new roof. Home falls into Mesquite ISD with elementary, middle, and high school all within walking distance. Close proximity to many retail and shopping centers. Neighborhood is nearby parks with enjoyable long walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

