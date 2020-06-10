All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

804 W Grubb Drive

804 West Grubb Drive · No Longer Available
Location

804 West Grubb Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3BR HOME WITH WORKSHOP. Cute FRESHLY PAINTED 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath home with large fenced backyard in established neighborhood. Has large workshop-storage (23 x 19) with electricity and garage doors. Features laminate wood floors throughout with ceramic tile in baths, NEW carpet in bedrooms, wood deck in backyard and large utility room with washer-dryer connections. Includes refrigerator, gas range, microwave, disposal, ceiling fans and brick fireplace. Walking distance to Hanby elementary school.

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 W Grubb Drive have any available units?
804 W Grubb Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 W Grubb Drive have?
Some of 804 W Grubb Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 W Grubb Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 W Grubb Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 W Grubb Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 W Grubb Drive is pet friendly.
Does 804 W Grubb Drive offer parking?
Yes, 804 W Grubb Drive offers parking.
Does 804 W Grubb Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 W Grubb Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 W Grubb Drive have a pool?
No, 804 W Grubb Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 W Grubb Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 W Grubb Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 W Grubb Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 W Grubb Drive has units with dishwashers.

