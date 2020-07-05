713 Retriever Lane

Amenities
Upgraded, gorgeous three bedroom two bathroom home available for lease in Mesquite! Spacious living and dining areas! Living room has a fire place perfect for a rare cold night in Texas! There is a formal dining area and an eat-in kitchen! Beautiful vinyl-plank flooring, granite countertops, and cabinets! Bedrooms are cozy with walk-in closets! The backyard features a covered patio that is perfect for entertaining! You do not want to miss out on this spectacular home!
Contact us to schedule a showing.