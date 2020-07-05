All apartments in Mesquite
713 Retriever Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

713 Retriever Lane

713 Retriever Lane · No Longer Available
Location

713 Retriever Lane, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Upgraded, gorgeous three bedroom two bathroom home available for lease in Mesquite! Spacious living and dining areas! Living room has a fire place perfect for a rare cold night in Texas! There is a formal dining area and an eat-in kitchen! Beautiful vinyl-plank flooring, granite countertops, and cabinets! Bedrooms are cozy with walk-in closets! The backyard features a covered patio that is perfect for entertaining! You do not want to miss out on this spectacular home!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Retriever Lane have any available units?
713 Retriever Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Retriever Lane have?
Some of 713 Retriever Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Retriever Lane currently offering any rent specials?
713 Retriever Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Retriever Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Retriever Lane is pet friendly.
Does 713 Retriever Lane offer parking?
No, 713 Retriever Lane does not offer parking.
Does 713 Retriever Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Retriever Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Retriever Lane have a pool?
No, 713 Retriever Lane does not have a pool.
Does 713 Retriever Lane have accessible units?
No, 713 Retriever Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Retriever Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Retriever Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

