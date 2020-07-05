713 Retriever Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Upgraded, gorgeous three bedroom two bathroom home available for lease in Mesquite! Spacious living and dining areas! Living room has a fire place perfect for a rare cold night in Texas! There is a formal dining area and an eat-in kitchen! Beautiful vinyl-plank flooring, granite countertops, and cabinets! Bedrooms are cozy with walk-in closets! The backyard features a covered patio that is perfect for entertaining! You do not want to miss out on this spectacular home!

