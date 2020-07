Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Don't miss this move-in ready Townhouse in Mesquite. This home offers 2 bedrooms upstairs, living room with brick fireplace and wood like laminate wood flooring downstairs. Granite countertop and backsplash, stainless dishwasher, stainless-black range. Microwave. You will enjoy the patio and small fenced yard for grilling and out door entertaining. Outdoor storage. 2 parking spaces near front door. We welcome service animals with verifiable documentation. We do the lease, use TAR app.