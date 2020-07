Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Inviting curb appeal, with spacious lawns. The interior of the home features tile flooring and plush carpeting. The living room is spacious and bright with a cozy fireplace for relaxing nights in. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. Enjoy summer days with friends and family in the fenced backyard.