All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 621 Cedar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
621 Cedar Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:55 PM

621 Cedar Drive

621 Cedar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

621 Cedar Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Take "Moving" off of your Bucket List!

Lease today...Move in tomorrow...Start the New Year in your new home... Check!

621 Cedar Drive is now available for Immediate Move In!

We are waiving application fees so ACT NOW and schedule your tour today!

Fantastic 3 Bedroom Home in Mesquite- hardwood flooring, nice size kitchen and bedrooms, huge fenced backyard. We have completed the garage conversion to allow for extra storage room.

***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Cedar Drive have any available units?
621 Cedar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Cedar Drive have?
Some of 621 Cedar Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Cedar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Cedar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Cedar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Cedar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 621 Cedar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 621 Cedar Drive offers parking.
Does 621 Cedar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Cedar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Cedar Drive have a pool?
No, 621 Cedar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 Cedar Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 Cedar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Cedar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Cedar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District