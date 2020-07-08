All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 6204 Los Robles Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
6204 Los Robles Ln
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM

6204 Los Robles Ln

6204 Los Robles Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6204 Los Robles Lane, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mesquite home for rent 3 bed 2 bath 2 car - Property Id: 282320

For lease in Mesquite. Very nice 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Split bedrooms with master bed down stairs, large closets, fireplace, fenced yard. Easy HWY access. $1650 a month $2000 deposit. For lease in Mesquite. PLEASE COMPLETE QUESTIONER AND SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING. No Pets, No inside smoke, No Sec 8.
Apply on line today! $45 app fee per adult.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282320
Property Id 282320

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5883729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 Los Robles Ln have any available units?
6204 Los Robles Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 6204 Los Robles Ln have?
Some of 6204 Los Robles Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 Los Robles Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6204 Los Robles Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 Los Robles Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6204 Los Robles Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 6204 Los Robles Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6204 Los Robles Ln offers parking.
Does 6204 Los Robles Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6204 Los Robles Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 Los Robles Ln have a pool?
No, 6204 Los Robles Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6204 Los Robles Ln have accessible units?
No, 6204 Los Robles Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 Los Robles Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6204 Los Robles Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Dog Friendly ApartmentsMesquite Pet Friendly Places
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District