619 Leyenda Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Large updated home in desirable Mesquite Park subdivision. Home offers new tenants a remodeled kitchen with granite and stainless steel. The bathroom is updated. There are 3 large bedrooms to go along with 2 large living rooms. The back yard is shaded and fenced. You can walk to schools and parks.