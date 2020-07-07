All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 619 Leyenda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
619 Leyenda Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

619 Leyenda Drive

619 Leyenda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

619 Leyenda Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large updated home in desirable Mesquite Park subdivision. Home offers new tenants a remodeled kitchen with granite and stainless steel. The bathroom is updated. There are 3 large bedrooms to go along with 2 large living rooms. The back yard is shaded and fenced. You can walk to schools and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Leyenda Drive have any available units?
619 Leyenda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Leyenda Drive have?
Some of 619 Leyenda Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Leyenda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
619 Leyenda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Leyenda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 619 Leyenda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 619 Leyenda Drive offer parking?
No, 619 Leyenda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 619 Leyenda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Leyenda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Leyenda Drive have a pool?
No, 619 Leyenda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 619 Leyenda Drive have accessible units?
No, 619 Leyenda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Leyenda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Leyenda Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District