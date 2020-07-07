All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 618 Las Brisas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
618 Las Brisas Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

618 Las Brisas Drive

618 Las Brisas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

618 Las Brisas Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Nice, 2 story home in Mesquite. Upstairs is 2 bedrooms with a game room and bathroom. Downstairs is the master bedroom, den with fireplace, kitchen, dining and bath. Plank flooring downstairs and carpet on stairs and upper bedrooms. Gas stove. New inside paint. New plank upstairs so NO CARPET Some new blinds and has several ceiling fans. Small fenced yard and garage in back alley. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. 2 pets max with $500 deposit each and half refundable upon move out. $10 pet rent is the total, not per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
rent: 10
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Las Brisas Drive have any available units?
618 Las Brisas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Las Brisas Drive have?
Some of 618 Las Brisas Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Las Brisas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
618 Las Brisas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Las Brisas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Las Brisas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 618 Las Brisas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 618 Las Brisas Drive offers parking.
Does 618 Las Brisas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Las Brisas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Las Brisas Drive have a pool?
No, 618 Las Brisas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 618 Las Brisas Drive have accessible units?
No, 618 Las Brisas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Las Brisas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Las Brisas Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
rent: 10
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District