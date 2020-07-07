618 Las Brisas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Nice, 2 story home in Mesquite. Upstairs is 2 bedrooms with a game room and bathroom. Downstairs is the master bedroom, den with fireplace, kitchen, dining and bath. Plank flooring downstairs and carpet on stairs and upper bedrooms. Gas stove. New inside paint. New plank upstairs so NO CARPET Some new blinds and has several ceiling fans. Small fenced yard and garage in back alley. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. 2 pets max with $500 deposit each and half refundable upon move out. $10 pet rent is the total, not per pet.