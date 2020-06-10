608 Via Sonoma

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms, 2 car garage, 2 dining and 2 living areas. Ceiling fans in Family room, and all bedrooms. Ceramic tiles in Kitchen, Kitchen counter tops. Kitchen backsplash, hallways and all bathrooms. New appliances, and new faucets. Newly installed carpet in Family room and all bedrooms. New Chandelier in the Dining room. This is a very spacious home. Garage door and garage door open. Covered outside patio. The owner is a Texas license real estate broker.