608 Via Sonoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

608 Via Sonoma

608 via Sonoma · No Longer Available
Location

608 via Sonoma, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms, 2 car garage, 2 dining and 2 living areas. Ceiling fans in Family room, and all bedrooms. Ceramic tiles in Kitchen, Kitchen counter tops. Kitchen backsplash, hallways and all bathrooms. New appliances, and new faucets. Newly installed carpet in Family room and all bedrooms. New Chandelier in the Dining room. This is a very spacious home. Garage door and garage door open. Covered outside patio. The owner is a Texas license real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Via Sonoma have any available units?
608 Via Sonoma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Via Sonoma have?
Some of 608 Via Sonoma's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Via Sonoma currently offering any rent specials?
608 Via Sonoma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Via Sonoma pet-friendly?
No, 608 Via Sonoma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 608 Via Sonoma offer parking?
Yes, 608 Via Sonoma offers parking.
Does 608 Via Sonoma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Via Sonoma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Via Sonoma have a pool?
No, 608 Via Sonoma does not have a pool.
Does 608 Via Sonoma have accessible units?
No, 608 Via Sonoma does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Via Sonoma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Via Sonoma has units with dishwashers.

