Amenities

in unit laundry garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice Comfortable home. Carpet Throughout except in Kitchen, baths, and foyer. Includes washer and dryer. Privacy fence in back yard. Two car garage with openers. Alley access to garage. Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms. Plantation shutters on all windows. Tenant must have good credit, no criminal or prior evictions allowed. (Owner is TX RE Agent)