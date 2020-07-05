All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 5334 Riverport Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
5334 Riverport Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5334 Riverport Drive

5334 Riverport Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5334 Riverport Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Village Green

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,979 sf home is located in Mesquite, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5334 Riverport Drive have any available units?
5334 Riverport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 5334 Riverport Drive have?
Some of 5334 Riverport Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5334 Riverport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5334 Riverport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5334 Riverport Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5334 Riverport Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5334 Riverport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5334 Riverport Drive offers parking.
Does 5334 Riverport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5334 Riverport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5334 Riverport Drive have a pool?
No, 5334 Riverport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5334 Riverport Drive have accessible units?
No, 5334 Riverport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5334 Riverport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5334 Riverport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District