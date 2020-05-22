All apartments in Mesquite
5333 Riverport Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 10:46 AM

5333 Riverport Drive

5333 Riverport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5333 Riverport Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Village Green

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming ONE story home is move in ready! Family home with 2 Bedrooms, with great closet space, 2 full baths, two big living area and open kitchen, and 2 car Garage with extra parking. Great Marble Style Ceramic Tiles in Kitchen and bathrooms, and Nice Carpet in all Bedrooms, plus Fresh Paint. Stainless Steel appliance, and Wood Blinds all around the house. Beautiful cabinets and Granite Counter Tops in the kitchen. Beside Garage Big Parking area in front of House This one is clean and immaculate inside! Like Brand new House. New Ceiling Fans, Lighting Fixtures and much more. Spacious open floor plan!. Great Back yard. MUST SEE ..
**Seller is putting New Roof on the Property**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

