5333 Riverport Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming ONE story home is move in ready! Family home with 2 Bedrooms, with great closet space, 2 full baths, two big living area and open kitchen, and 2 car Garage with extra parking. Great Marble Style Ceramic Tiles in Kitchen and bathrooms, and Nice Carpet in all Bedrooms, plus Fresh Paint. Stainless Steel appliance, and Wood Blinds all around the house. Beautiful cabinets and Granite Counter Tops in the kitchen. Beside Garage Big Parking area in front of House This one is clean and immaculate inside! Like Brand new House. New Ceiling Fans, Lighting Fixtures and much more. Spacious open floor plan!. Great Back yard. MUST SEE ..

**Seller is putting New Roof on the Property**