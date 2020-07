Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

3 bedrooms 2 baths living room, dining room, large kitchen with serving island. large patio room heated not cooled. Fenced yard. Large trees. Over sized garage with attached carport. New roof is black not the color in the pictures. One half acre lot. Older home with charm and character Located in far south Mesquite. Tenants to verify schools. Landlord is a Licensed Real Estate Broker for the State of Texas.