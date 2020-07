Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming home with great layout and convenient location. Spacious living area and beautiful wood floors welcome you into the home. Separate dining area off of the kitchen. Kitchen boasts stunning cherry-oak cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Master suite features double sinks, jetted tub and walk in closets. Large back yard with patio.** Pets case by case. **200.00 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.