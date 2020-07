Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Move-In Ready! Well maintained home in Mesquite boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 2 car garage. Upgraded throughout with new wood-like vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops and new bathrooms. Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Several parks within walking distance nearby. Dining, shopping and entertainment available! This house is located in the Mesquite ISD and is a MUST SEE!

