Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is an entertainer's dream! Featuring three dining rooms and a large living room, you will always have adequate space for you and your guests. Cuddle up next to the inviting brick fireplace that acts as a remarkable centerpiece to the living room! The kitchen is very updated with white cabinets and a stunning vent hood that add a modern feel. The master bedroom provides abundant closet space with not one, but two closets! 2 car garage offers remote access parking.