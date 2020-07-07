All apartments in Mesquite
Mesquite, TX
4801 Monarch St 102
Last updated May 29 2020

4801 Monarch St 102

4801 Monarch Drive · No Longer Available
Mesquite
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments under $1,000
1 Bedrooms
Location

4801 Monarch Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Falcons Lair

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Townhome with Open Floor/Natural Light - Property Id: 264095

Inviting Open Layout, offering Three Living Areas-One on Each Level. Well Appointed & Beaming with Natural Light w Open Island Kitchen, Quartz Countertops, Double Shower, Hanging Cabinets, Floor to Ceiling Windows, Sleek Finishes, White Oak Wood Floors, Modern Staircase w Exposed Cable Railing, Two Terraces, Automatic Garage Door & a Nice Backyard. Walking Distance to Monarch Park. Terrific Opportunity to Be Part of This Blossoming Neighborhood, Located Minutes from Downtown, Knox-Henderson, Dallas Theological Seminary, Baylor Hospital District & the Central Business District.Two Additional Units Available w A Little Different Twist on Fabulous Interior Finishes.
Property Id 264095
Property Id 264095

(RLNE5710631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 Monarch St 102 have any available units?
4801 Monarch St 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 Monarch St 102 have?
Some of 4801 Monarch St 102's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 Monarch St 102 currently offering any rent specials?
4801 Monarch St 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 Monarch St 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4801 Monarch St 102 is pet friendly.
Does 4801 Monarch St 102 offer parking?
Yes, 4801 Monarch St 102 offers parking.
Does 4801 Monarch St 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 Monarch St 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 Monarch St 102 have a pool?
No, 4801 Monarch St 102 does not have a pool.
Does 4801 Monarch St 102 have accessible units?
No, 4801 Monarch St 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 Monarch St 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4801 Monarch St 102 has units with dishwashers.

