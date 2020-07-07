4801 Monarch St 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Townhome with Open Floor/Natural Light - Property Id: 264095



Inviting Open Layout, offering Three Living Areas-One on Each Level. Well Appointed & Beaming with Natural Light w Open Island Kitchen, Quartz Countertops, Double Shower, Hanging Cabinets, Floor to Ceiling Windows, Sleek Finishes, White Oak Wood Floors, Modern Staircase w Exposed Cable Railing, Two Terraces, Automatic Garage Door & a Nice Backyard. Walking Distance to Monarch Park. Terrific Opportunity to Be Part of This Blossoming Neighborhood, Located Minutes from Downtown, Knox-Henderson, Dallas Theological Seminary, Baylor Hospital District & the Central Business District.Two Additional Units Available w A Little Different Twist on Fabulous Interior Finishes.

