Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

One story brick home, which features an open and spacious floor plan, stylish light fixtures, and plush carpeting. Living room has a a brick fireplace with ceiling fan. The kitchen contains updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and dark wood cabinets and separate dining room with bay window. Large bedrooms with spacious closets, and double sinks in master. The large patio behind the home is perfect for cooking out and entertaining.