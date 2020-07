Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super cute remodel with lots of upgrades. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with a 1 car garage. New paint, flooring, appliances and fixtures. Remodeled bathrooms. Applicants must use attached Owner Application. Application fee is $35 each adult; certified funds only. Buyer to verify accuracy of all measurements and schools. Half of Pet Deposit is refundable. Applicants must use Owners Lease Application to apply.