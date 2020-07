Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 2 story spacious corner lot in Mesquite with 3 bed, 2 bath home includes ceiling fans, new vinyl flooring, W/D connections, appliances, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. Converted garage can be used for a extra living space with connected full sized utility closet, A half mile North of I-30 near Oates and Gus Thomson, 5 mins from Town East Mall, 15 mins from downtown Dallas, 10 mins from White Rock Lake, central heat air. Lease With Option to Buy