4329 Ridgedale Dr
4329 Ridgedale Dr

4329 Ridgedale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4329 Ridgedale Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Casa View Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite features laminate and ceramic flooring, ceiling fans, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced backyard and a carport for off-street parking.[TT-B] The home is located near Vanston Park, Vanston Middle School, Goodwill, Family Dollar, Walgreens, and is a short drive to Town East Mall. Easy access to both 635 and 30! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 Ridgedale Dr have any available units?
4329 Ridgedale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 4329 Ridgedale Dr have?
Some of 4329 Ridgedale Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 Ridgedale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4329 Ridgedale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 Ridgedale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4329 Ridgedale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4329 Ridgedale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4329 Ridgedale Dr offers parking.
Does 4329 Ridgedale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4329 Ridgedale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 Ridgedale Dr have a pool?
No, 4329 Ridgedale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4329 Ridgedale Dr have accessible units?
No, 4329 Ridgedale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 Ridgedale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4329 Ridgedale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

